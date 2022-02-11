$3 million flat plus PPV - Michael Bisping takes a guess at Israel Adesanya's new UFC contract

Michael Bisping has taken a guess at how much Israel Adesanya will earn with his new contract with the UFC. Adesanya has just inked a fresh deal with the company. The amount was not disclosed but Bisping speculates the promotion will hand Israel Adesanya around two or three million dollars flat plus pay-per-view percentage for every fight.

In a recent episode of his podcast Believe You Me, Michael Bisping said:

“I just want to know how much it is [laughs]. That’s the only piece of information we don’t have [and] I’m very curious. I would assume, by the sounds of it, it’s multi-million dollar deal per fight… It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s on like two million dollars flat plus pay-per-view every time or even three million dollars flat plus pay-per-view.”

Check out Bisping share his thoughts on Adesanya's new contract below:

Adesanya's new deal with the UFC is reportedly lucrative. During the UFC 271 media day, 'The Last Stylebender' even said that it may have made him the second-highest-paid UFC fighter of all time.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



He reveals negotiations went to the 11th hour and he didn't sign his



Full interview: Israel Adesanya just signed a "new, crazy deal with the UFC."He reveals negotiations went to the 11th hour and he didn't sign his #UFC271 bout agreement until this week.Full interview: bit.ly/3gCNhRH Israel Adesanya just signed a "new, crazy deal with the UFC."He reveals negotiations went to the 11th hour and he didn't sign his #UFC271 bout agreement until this week.Full interview: bit.ly/3gCNhRH https://t.co/qQYoqLZmXi

Jake Paul thinks Israel Adesanya should be paid more

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Adesanya have been acquaintances since the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones exhibition match in 2020. After the multi-million dollar deal was announced, Paul was among those who congratulated the UFC champion.

It's no secret that 'The Problem Child' has been throwing shade at the UFC for allegedly underpaying its fighters. Paul's stance on the subject has not changed one bit. In fact, he even specified how much the UFC should be paying Adesanya at this point:

"Congrats to my guy @stylebender [Adesanya] - excited for this weekend. My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally… Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend.My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally… Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend. My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally…

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya is convinced that the UFC matched his value with his new deal. According to the middleweight king, he is optimistic about the promotion monetizing other fighters the same way as him in the future. At the UFC 271 media day, Adesanya said:

"I'm glad we came to an agreement with this new deal. I look forward to this effect trickling down to the rest of the fighters."

Watch Adesanya's UFC 271 media day talk below:

