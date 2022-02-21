"4 weeks before fight I got COVID" - Abdul Razak Alhassan details ailments he suffered from before Joaquin Buckley fight

Abdul Razak Alhassan put forth a tremendous effort against Joaquin Buckley this past weekend. The clash turned out to be a highly competitive battle between the two middleweights.

After three riveting rounds of action, Buckley scored a decision win. While Alhassan isn't one to make any excuses, it appears that he was not at one hundred percent heading into the bout. Taking to social media, 'Judo Thunder' revealed several ailments he suffered during fight camp:

"This fight business sucks!! Not to make any excuses or take it away from my opponent this fight camp sucked!!!! Got cut right above my eye right before camp! Had 8 stitches, and the eye got infected so even took way long to heal. Middle of the camp I injured my back and couldn’t even get out of bed through the whole camp! 4 weeks before fight I got COVID which took me outta commission for almost 2 weeks. Week before the fight I injured my right hand before the fight. Light the universe is telling me not to take this fight. But as you know there’s no back down in this guy, so I went for it. And don’t regret it. Also broke a rib in the second round with the take down. But I really wish I could have just done a lil more. Love my coaches and my team!!!! I feel so blessed to have people them like around me. We will come back strong and stack up those victories! Trust me! I swear I will be like kakai to them. They will hear my name and hide!"

Joaquin Buckley celebrates hard-fought win over Alhassan with internet sensation Dale Brown

In his latest UFC outing, Joaquin Buckley had more eyes on him than ever before thanks to his unusual corner selection. The 27-year-old hired the services of none other than Dale Brown, the founder of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST).

After a strong performance against Alhassan, 'New Mansa' brought in Brown to celebrate the victory. While it's unclear if Buckley received any technical advice from the self-defense guru, he acknowledged that Brown was an asset in his corner:

"He is here to promote this fight. I’ve probably never had as many people watching a fight."

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



That is social media viral sensation Commander Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST) in the corner of Joaquin Buckley! 🤯



#UFCVegas48 Your eyes are not deceiving you!That is social media viral sensation Commander Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST) in the corner of Joaquin Buckley! 🤯 Your eyes are not deceiving you! 👀That is social media viral sensation Commander Dale Brown of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST) in the corner of Joaquin Buckley! 🤯#UFCVegas48 https://t.co/XzUhnnhfIU

Before his fight against Alhassan, Joaquin Buckley was spotted with Dale Brown last month. ‘New Mansah’ visited the DUST commander to test his techniques, which have come under considerable scrutiny and have been mocked by many as weak self-defense methods.

Watch Joaquin Buckley visit the DUST headquarters in the video below:

Edited by John Cunningham