“If he evolves, he could beat Colby for sure” – Adriano Moraes reveals exactly what Jorge Masvidal has to do to beat Colby Covington 

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes thinks he has the perfect strategy for Jorge Masvidal to claim a win against Colby Covington should the pair ever cross paths again.

The UFC's BMF champion slumped to a unanimous decision defeat against the American wrestling expert at UFC 272 on March 5. Masvidal played second fiddle throughout the contest and failed to impose his game plan on Covington, who largely controlled the tie with his grappling prowess.

Adriano Moraes feels that his teammate Masvidal could do better against their former training partner if he fixes a couple of things in his arsenal. Moraes said:

“[Any] athlete facing Colby Covington has to be of above-average physical conditioning because Colby is known for having great physical conditioning. I believe it's genetic, because Colby really has a lot of gas,”

Adriano Moraes, who defends his flyweight crown at ONE X, added:

“He uses wrestling, sticking for five rounds, and always shows great gas. Masvidal would have to go with much better conditioning, with sharper boxing and better takedown defense next time. If he evolves at those points, he could beat Colby Covington for sure.”

There is a lot that needs to be done from Masvidal’s end if he wants to return to his winning ways, and more importantly, even the score with the American welterweight standout.

However, the ONE star believes that the striking specialist could further enhance his skill set and take the win back if they do matchup again in the future.

Adriano Moraes’ keys to victory versus Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X

Adriano Moraes faces one of his trickiest tests inside the Circle against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

The Japanese athlete possesses an array of skills across all aspects of his game, but there are plenty of ways the long-time flyweight world champion can put a stop to Wakamatsu’s five-match winning run.

One way he can do so is by draining the Japanese fighter’s stamina on the canvas in the opening round. 'Mikinho' holds a huge advantage over the 27-year-old fighter in the grappling department, so it would be wise for him to try and submit ‘Little Piranha’.

If that fails, the American Top Team representative can blend his striking with his grappling to muster a win over the No. 2-ranked contender. The 32-year-old Brazilian has displayed his ability in stand-up and could rely on it if Wakamatsu refuses to get himself entangled in a battle on the ground.

