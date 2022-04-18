Watch: Aljamain Sterling shares Paddy Pimblett-like weight gain following Petr Yan grudge match

Aljamain Sterling has joined Paddy Pimblett on the list of fighters who appear to be gaining too many extra pounds after a fight. 'Funk Master' recently shared a video on Instagram showing his "ridiculous" weight gain after his victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273.

The UFC bantamweight champion weighed 176 lbs on the scale, a good 41.5 lbs over what he officially weighed in at over a week ago. Realizing the extent of his weight gain, Sterling said:

"That's a sick man... Oh, my god!"

While 'Funk Master' continues to celebrate his recent win in a pivotal championship bout, he did acknowledge that his weight gain is getting out of hand. The 32-year-old wrote in the caption:

"I am a bacon right now! 😩 Enjoying the fruits of my labor, but this is getting ridiculous 🤣

An emotional Aljamain Sterling teared up after tipping the scale at 134.5 lbs at the UFC 273 weigh-ins. The jiu-jitsu wizard was competing for the first time in over a year after being sidelined due to lingering medical issues.

Paddy Pimblett's ridiculous weight gain after UFC London

Apart from his charismatic personality and comparisons to Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett is also known for getting ridiculously fat in-between fights. Pimblett scored an impressive first-round comeback victory against Rodrigo Vargas at the O2 arena in London on March 19. The Liverpudlian went through an intense 30 lbs weight cut to make the 155 lbs limit.

Despite vowing to try and avoid an extreme weight cut for his next fight, Pimblett weighed in at 202 lbs just weeks after UFC London. Documenting his binge run on his YouTube show BaddyTV, the 27-year-old said:

"We went to Cafe No. 9, the Laffey wrap comes with salt and pepper chicken, bacon, cheese, wrapped, with spicy mayo. And that comes with its own chips, them chips got their own mayo. And we ordered salt and pepper chicken loaded fries, cheesy chips with salt and pepper chicken on them. I also ordered some halloumi fries, ate all of them, and finished their pasta off."

Watch Paddy Pimblett discuss his weight gain in the video below:

Edited by C. Naik