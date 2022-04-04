"That'd probably be a pretty good fight" - Anthony Smith shares his opinion on a boxing match between Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul has teased fans about his possible return to the boxing ring in August. However, no opponent has been announced yet, which has led fans to speculate about who Paul will fight next. ‘The Problem Child’ went from fighting fellow internet celebrities to squaring off against former UFC fighters like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was a guest on the recent edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. 'Lionheart' shared his opinions on Paul's next fight, stating that he believes the American should fight Conor McGregor in a boxing match. Smith said:

“Jake Paul is my size, he’s a big g*dd*mn dude. He’s way north of 200 pounds. So him fighting Conor like in a boxing match, that’d probably be a pretty good fight, be honest with you.”

Conor McGregor made headlines back in 2017 when he debuted in boxing by taking on Floyd Mayweather Jr. The Irish MMA superstar lost the fight by TKO in the tenth round. The crossover appeal of the bout generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, placing it second of all time behind Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

Only time will tell if Smith’s prediction will come true. While Paul is preparing for his August return, Conor McGregor is recovering from his leg injury and is expected to make his UFC return somewhere in 2022.

Watch Anthony Smith on The Fighter vs. The Writer below:

Could Jake Paul cross over to MMA?

Jake Paul proved that he could handle himself in the boxing ring, at least for someone who's just begun their journey. While his first wins were against fellow YouTubers, his knockout of Tyron Woodley in their rematch made the world sit up and take notice.

The former YouTuber recently teased a potential jump to mixed martial arts. A few weeks ago, he took a shot at Conor McGregor in a video that featured a glimpse of wrestling training.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul While I’m training MMA, the @TheNotoriousMMA is drinking Jack daniels in Dubai putting up sloppy boxing videos. Jackass. While I’m training MMA, the @TheNotoriousMMA is drinking Jack daniels in Dubai putting up sloppy boxing videos. Jackass. https://t.co/cNFLzH0Vf1

Additionally, 'The Problem Child' also offered Dana White a one-fight deal to face Conor McGregor in the UFC in exchange for improved fighter pay.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dana - Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.



If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal.



If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again



Deal? Dana - Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC againDeal?

