"You say ridiculous cr*p like this" - Ariel Helwani laughs at Dillon Danis for claiming that MMA is only exciting because of him

Dillon Danis recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. In the interview, the Bellator star claimed that the sport of MMA is only exciting because of him.

Helwani quickly laughed off the outlandish claim made by Danis, hilariously responding:

"I can get behind some of the stuff and then you say ridiculous cr*p like this. What are you talking about? On Twitter or in the cage? You haven't fought since June of 2019. On my life right now, I'm just being real. You ask me right now the names of the two guys you've fought, I have no idea. If they walked into my house and asked me to fix my garage, I'd be like yeah sure. Do you even know the names of the guys you've fought?"

Watch Ariel Helwani laugh at Dillon Danis' bizarre claim on The MMA Hour below:

Dillon Danis is one of the most well-known Brazilian jiu-jitsu personalities in the sport of MMA. 'El Jefe' made his debut at Bellator 198 in April 2018 against Kyle Walker. The 28-year-old won via toe hold submission in the very first round.

Danis faced Max Humphrey next at Bellator 222 in June 2019. He defeated Humphrey, winning the bout in the first round through an armbar submission.

However, Danis has struggled with injuries ever since. The 28-year-old underwent a seven-hour surgery to "reconstruct" his knee in 2020. The three-time IBJJF world champion hasn't competed for well over a year.

Michael Bisping claims Dillon Danis sent him threats via Instagram

Michael Bisping evidently isn't fond of Dillon Danis' antics. The former UFC middleweight champion recently took to Twitter to reply to a clip of Ariel Helwani laughing at Danis' crazy claim. Bisping wrote:

"Well said @arielhelwani What a loser. He sent me threats via Instagram recently and it’s the most hilarious thing ever."

Dillon Danis and Michael Bisping clearly do not get along. They have both taken several shots at each other in the past. Danis previously claimed that Bisping was offered a huge amount of money to box him. However, the UFC Hall of Famer revealed that 'El Jefe' tried to "troll people" by hinting at a potential boxing showdown.

'The Count' recently called Danis a "stain" on combat sports. Bisping went on to claim that the 28-year-old, who trains with Conor McGregor, seemed like a "very broke" version of the Irish superstar.

