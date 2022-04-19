Belal Muhammad trolls "chipped tooth" Colby Covington as he continues to look for a fight against 'Chaos'

Belal Muhammad recently trolled Colby Covington, referencing the former interim champion's altercation with Jorge Masvidal a few weeks ago. Muhammad has been calling for a fight against Covington since his recent win over Vicente Luque.

The rising welterweight contender posted an edited image on Twitter featuring himself and Covington photoshopped over Will Smith and Chris Rock respectively, invoking the infamous incident at the Oscars last month. 'Remember The Name' wrote in the caption:

"Anyone seen chipped tooth colby"

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Anyone seen chipped tooth colby l Anyone seen chipped tooth colby l👀 https://t.co/ektMdZGai2

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were involved in an altercation just a few weeks after their grudge match at UFC 272. Covington later accused Masvidal of sneaking up on him and throwing two sucker-punches to his face. 'Chaos' was reportedly left with a broken tooth and an abrasion on the wrist from the scuffle.

Masvidal later surrendered to Miami Beach police on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, with a video of him in handcuffs going viral on social media. The 37-year-old was subsequently released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after posting a $15,000 bail.

Belal Muhammad slammed Colby Covington for calling out lightweights

Belal Muhammad scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque in the main event at UFC Vegas 51 last Saturday. 'Remember The Name' was in control of the bout right from the onset, apart from the third round, and Luque barely seemed to find his rhythm.

Muhammad is currently unbeaten in his last eight fights. The 33-year-old proceeded to call out Colby Covington in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 51. Covington has been rallying for a fight against Dustin Poirier since 'The Diamond' hinted at a move up to 170lbs.

Muhammad challenged 'Chaos' to stop calling out lightweights and fight top-ranked welterweight contenders instead. In his post-fight octagon interview, he said:

"Let me get the big mouth Karen, Colby Covington. He was out here calling out 55-ers. Come and fight a real 70-pounder, you coward. I'm a real 170-pounder, I'm winning fights. I'm not [Jorge] Masvidal off two losses. I'm not [Tyron] Woodley off five losses. I'm 'Bully B' off of seven wins. Come and fight a real challenge, coward."

Watch Belal Muhammad's post-fight interview below:

