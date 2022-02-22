Jake Paul's bigger than anyone in the UFC, still not enough to get it done - Brendan Schaub on Jake Paul and fighter pay

Brendan Schaub has given his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Jake Paul and the UFC regarding fighter pay.

We've seen many divisive comments regarding what Paul may or may not do next in his feud with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Some think he'll eventually back off after losing interest, whereas others believe he could continue to call for fighters to be paid more money throughout the entire roster.

UFC president Dana White hasn't been shy in letting the world know what he thinks about Paul. However, in doing so, he's giving "the Problem Child" the attention he desires.

Brendan Schaub, who knows what it's like to be involved in a beef with Dana White, voiced his thoughts on the situation during a recent episode of his podcast.

“Whether it’s an actual mission to improve fighter pay or it’s just a marketing ploy, we don’t care. He has such a massive platform; he says anything; these outlets pick it up. If another fighter says something, unless you’re one of these champions, no-one cares, dude."

"It’s just a tune fighters have been singing for as long as I can remember. But unless you’re a big mover, nobody cares. Jake Paul is the biggest mover - whether you like him or hate him.”

Schaub concluded that despite his clout, Jake Paul might be unsuccessful in his bid to have more money paid to fighters in the UFC roster, saying:

“Even at his scale, at Jake Paul’s level, and he’s bigger than anyone in the UFC; I still don’t think it’s enough to get it done.”

What's next for Jake Paul?

Paul is currently enjoying some time away from training after a run that saw him beat Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice inside the boxing ring.

He has teased a venture into mixed martial arts. However, if anything, returning to pro boxing feels like the right step for someone who has been able to find so much success there thus far.

Regarding his next possible opponent, Tommy Fury continues to lead the way after their proposed December contest fell through. Nate Diaz is always an option once his final fight with the UFC is up, but beyond that, it's anyone's guess whom Paul could target next.

