"Where's the security footage?" - Brendan Schaub has "very hard time believing" charges filed against Chael Sonnen

Brendan Schaub recently offered his take on Chael Sonnen's altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. Schaub admitted he was having a hard time believing Sonnen's victims' account of the bust-up.

Sonnen was recently slapped with a $15,000 lawsuit for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress by his victims, Christopher and Julie Stellpflug.

While breaking down the tiff on The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' asserted that the security camera footage could easily offer some clarity around the issue. Schaub further declared that he planned on defending Sonnen until the truth of the matter is uncovered:

"I stay at Four Seasons, nice hotel. Where's the security footage? It's in the hallway. There's cameras everywhere. Where's the camera? This is very easy to solve. Where's the Four Seasons hotel security footage? I'd love to see it. Again I think there's this guy's version of story, [Chael Sonnen's] and the truth somewhere in the middle... This is how I operate, you know. I don't know what happened there. Knowing Chael, I have a hard time, hard time. The guy has no history of violence outside the octagon that randomly picked this innocent family and punched both them in the face? I have a very hard time believing that. Very, very difficult time believing that."

Check out the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Brendan Schaub hits back at Jon Jones after comments about silence around Chael Sonnen's charges

On the same edition of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub responded to Jon Jones' tweet about radio silence from the media and MMA bigwigs about Chael Sonnen and his altercation with the Stellpflugs. The post has since been deleted by the former light heavyweight kingpin.

Schaub argued that Jon Jones' history of trouble with the law makes it very hard to defend him. However, he admitted that he regarded 'Bones' as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter regardless of his transgressions.

Schaub further declared that he would be the first to rebuke Sonnen for his misdeeds if law enforcement authorities conclusively prove Sonnen's role as an unprovoked attacker in the situation:

"When it comes to Jon Jones, there are many examples of him making terrible life decisions that have affected his career in a very negative way. So when reports come out, it's hard to defend, because there's a rap sheet there. With Chael Sonnen, it's easy to defend, because I know him personally and there's no rap sheet there. This is surprising to anybody involved with Chael Sonnen in every capacity. That's the difference."

However, Jones' onslaught is far from over. He recently took to Twitter to sublty point out the irony in the situation, recalling the way Sonnen handled his arrest.

Check out Jon Jones' tweet below:

BONY @JonnyBones It’s interesting how sometimes the people who are praying for your downfall and wishing bad on you end up receiving everything they wished on you. It’s interesting how sometimes the people who are praying for your downfall and wishing bad on you end up receiving everything they wished on you.

Edited by John Cunningham