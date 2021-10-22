"Jon was not accused" - Chael Sonnen explains why he believes Jon Jones' case is more like Chuck Liddell's than Luis Pena's

Chael Sonnen believes that Jon Jones' alleged domestic violence incident is more like Chuck Liddell's than Luis Pena's.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen suggested that Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell haven't been accused by their respective partners, whereas Luis Pena has.

“If we’re to be fair, Jon has never even been accused of that domestic dispute. Jon said it was the worst incident of his life, and he called it a confrontation. But it’s very relevant because as you’re juxtaposing these three [cases] – Luis Pena being the third – Luis Pena was charged. There was a police report. I understand due process. I understand innocent until proven guilty. But Luis Pena was swiftly released [from the UFC]. It is not apples to apples.”

Chael Sonnen explained that Chuck Liddell was not found guilty and was never even accused, adding that Liddell deserves for that to be made perfectly clear. 'The American Gangster' emphasized that the same courtesy ought to be extended towards Jon Jones as well.

“If we wanna take that same fairness over to Jon Jones, if you’re telling the Jones story correctly – it means you’re not putting emotion, you’re not putting your opinion in it. You can’t even take what you have that circumstantially could drive you to the conclusion. But you can’t do that because you have to start with, was he even accused. I have to remind you – the answer is no. Jon was not accused. Nobody said that.”

You can watch Chael Sonnen expound upon the trio of cases in the video below:

Chuck Liddell, Luis Pena and Jon Jones' legal issues

It was recently revealed that Chuck Liddell was cleared of any wrongdoing. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office didn’t file charges against Liddell due to insufficient evidence.

ESPN MMA @espnmma espn.com/mma/story/_/id… No charges will be filed against Chuck Liddell after a domestic violence arrest on Oct. 11, per a document obtained by ESPN from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. (via @marc_raimondi No charges will be filed against Chuck Liddell after a domestic violence arrest on Oct. 11, per a document obtained by ESPN from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. (via @marc_raimondi) espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

On the contrary, Luis Pena’s case is said to be much more serious. He’s had a history of such incidents. Pena has been released from the UFC after the latest incident that allegedly involved him punching two women.

ESPN MMA @espnmma espn.com/mma/story/_/id… The UFC has released fighter Luis Pena following two arrests related to domestic violence since June.More from @marc_raimondi The UFC has released fighter Luis Pena following two arrests related to domestic violence since June.More from @marc_raimondi: espn.com/mma/story/_/id… https://t.co/Go4SoSaI8E

Meanwhile, Jon Jones – part of an alleged domestic violence incident last month – subsequently put forth a video of himself with fiancé Jessie Moses. The video insinuated that they’ve apparently moved on from what Jones claims was merely an argument.

Also Read

Nevertheless, ‘Bones’ was recently criticized for purportedly threatening a female MMA journalist over her comments on the incident involving him and Moses. Be that as it may, the consensus is that Jon Jones could return to fight for the UFC heavyweight title in the second quarter of 2022.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh