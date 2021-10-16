"That's weird" - Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor attacking a retired Khabib Nurmagomedov via Twitter

ESPN analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen has come to the support of the longest reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after Conor McGregor recently trolled 'The Eagle' on Twitter.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Sonnen compared Khabib-McGregor's online battle with the legendary and infamous Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali rivalry.

Frazier controversially wished for Ali, who was suffering from Parkinson's disease, to fall into the cauldron after lighting the flames at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Conor's been making personal attacks at Khabib too and Sonnen feels it's weird.

"Conor McGregor last night went after Khabib via Twitter. He deleted it, which was strange. I don't like the delete business... You have one athlete who is retired. You have another athlete who is broken in half. What's the difference to that or Joe Frazier wanting to push and watch Muhammad Ali burn to death? Age? Khabib's only been retired for a year. Khabib's still young enough so he could still do it. Conor McGregor's broken in half, he can't get licensed. He's not even in training. He hasn't won a fight in a period of time. But someday he could. I mean is that what Joe Frazier was hoping for - the Parkinson's going away (for Ali) and Triller was going to form and these two guys were going to get in there one more time. I don't think any of us believe that... That's weird. Do we agree?" said Sonnen.

However, it was Khabib Nurmagomedov who pulled Conor McGregor's leg first this time around.

Khabib Nurmagomedov posted an Instagram story trolling Conor McGregor

A Russian man was awarded an honorary medal for standing up for a woman in a Moscow metro and being beaten up by a host of Dagestanis.

'The Eagle' took to Instagram to share a picture of Conor McGregor with the caption asking where the 'Notorious' star's medal was for getting beaten by three Dagestanis at UFC 229.

McGregor then retaliated with a tweet asking where Khabib's medal was for hiding during the bus attack ahead of UFC 223.

Eventually, the online tussle turned into an intense battle between the former Irish two-division UFC champion and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz. McGregor ended up deleting most of his tweets.

