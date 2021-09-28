"He is the best I've ever seen" - Chael Sonnen explains what Kamaru Usman does better than anybody else in the world

Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Kamaru Usman is able to “reset” in a fight better than anyone he’s ever seen.

“The greats have to reset - Henry Cejudo comes to mind, Kamaru Usman - Kamaru Usman not only comes to mind, he is the best that I have ever seen. Where things can go wrong and he can put them behind him. Like they were a different day, Kamaru Usman can reset and come at you. This frame, this stanza, this 30 seconds. Not this fight, not this round, this moment right here, Kamaru Usman can live in that better than anyone I’ve seen.”

This past weekend saw several fighters overcome adversity at UFC 266. While discussing what it takes to go through the fire in the octagon, Sonnen issued a shout-out to the king of welterweights.

Kamaru Usman has had a pretty good 24 hours despite not being in the cage for months. He's now reportedly the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC men's rankings.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has proven time and time again that he's one of the best in the world. His resume boasts wins over Jorge Masvidal (twice), Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

Kamaru Usman - a GOAT contender?

It seems a little bit out there for some, but there’s a real discussion to be had here about where Kamaru Usman could end up falling in the GOAT discussion. There needs to be more evidence accumulated before getting to that point, but it’s hard to picture anyone being able to stop him in his current form.

His next test will be a rematch against Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden later this year. If he can get through that, the legend of Kamaru Usman will just get stronger and stronger at 170 pounds and potentially even beyond.

