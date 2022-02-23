'Chito' Vera suggests Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Kamaru Usman grappling match after Javier Mendez said 'The Eagle' would "dominate" GSP

Marlon 'Chito' Vera has suggested a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Kamaru Usman grappling match. Vera's suggestion came after Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez claimed that 'The Eagle' would dominate Georges St-Pierre in a grappling match.

According to Vera, Khabib fighting 'GSP' would be a clout chase as the Canadian has been out of active competition since 2017. Vera instead suggested that Nurmagomedov take on the current UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman. The 29-year old wrote on Twitter:

"GSP is a retire fighter! The cloud chase is big these days. Grapple usman same timeline."

Check out Vera's tweet below:

Kamaru Usman is currently undefeated in the UFC and boasts a 20-1 professional record. Since dethroning Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in 2019, Usman has made five successful title defenses at Welterweight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has an excellent clinch game and boasts a 100% takedown defense.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov used his combat sambo pedigree to dominate opponents with ease throughout his career. After successfully defending his lightweight strap for the third time against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect 29-0 record.

Javier Mendez on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP

While Georges St-Pierre has the most takedowns in UFC history, Javier Mendez is confident in his pupil's skillset. Mendez expects nothing short of domination from Khabib Nurmagomedov in a potential grappling bout against 'GSP'. The 51-year-old recently told Submission Radio:

“Khabib is going to dominate him just like he does everybody else. That’s what I expect. I expect nothing less from him. I’ve never seen him not dominate anybody.”

Mendez also revealed that Nurmagomedov continues to dominate everyone on the mat despite having retired almost two years ago. The AKA headcoach claims that 'The Eagle' has become even more dangerous after having put on some weight.

Mendez further told Submission Radio:

"That would be interesting, that would be fun to watch… he’s grappling now, he kills everybody. That guy is still killing everybody. He’s heavier though but he’s killing everybody more dominant than when he was lighter."

Watch Javier Mendez's interview with Submission Radio below:

'GSP' dominated the UFC's welterweight division from 2007 to 2013, making ten successful title defenses. He then returned in 2017, to secure the middleweight title against Michael Bisping.

Edited by David Andrew