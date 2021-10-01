"Too bad for him that he's a superstar" - Claressa Shields weighs in on recent arrest of friend and teammate Jon Jones

Claressa Shields has given her thoughts on the recent arrest of Jon Jones.

A parade of people have come out in support of Jones, but many more have opposed his actions, with Claressa Shields recently weighing in on where she thinks 'Bones' will go from here.

"I'm really just praying for Jonny Bones. I don't know what happened, I wasn't there, I've seen articles and as bad as they sound and everything - I'm not defending Jon at any point because I don't know what happened but he's never seemed aggressive to me and he's trained with me and we've spent sessions together training and rolling. I just think everybody goes through their own stuff and it's too bad for him that he's a superstar, right? Because his problems are all over the TV and before you go to court, you're already guilty. I just pray for Jon Jones, his family and his kids. He's got good people around him who can tell him what to do," said Shields.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested last week for headbutting a police car and pulling his partner's hair in the hours following the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It marks the latest in a long line of run-ins with the law that have harmed the careers and lives of Jon Jones and those around him.

ESPN MMA @espnmma espn.com/mma/story/_/id… According to a report released by LVPD, Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, leading to his arrest Friday on two charges: injury and tampering to a vehicle and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. (via @marc_raimondi According to a report released by LVPD, Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, leading to his arrest Friday on two charges: injury and tampering to a vehicle and misdemeanor battery domestic violence. (via @marc_raimondi) espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

Watch Claressa Shields' interview with Danny Segura below:

What’s next for Jon Jones?

Concerning what direction Jon Jones goes in next, it really depends on the sentencing when the court date goes down next month. Some feel the UFC should suspend him, whereas others just want to see him get professional help.

The issues are there for all to see and Jon Jones himself knows that firsthand. If the UFC is planning on throwing him straight back into a major title fight, there’s a risk of this being brushed off as no big deal - as has happened in the past.

