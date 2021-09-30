"It's just unfortunate and sad" - Demetrious Johnson on Jon Jones' latest arrest

Demetrious Johnson feels bad for former two-time light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones after he was arrested last week.

The No.2 UFC pound-for-pound fighter was put behind bars at the Clark County Jail in Nevada and charged with battery domestic violence against his fiance Jessie Moses.

He also tampered with a police vehicle during the arrest, which took place less than 12 hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has wished nothing but the best for Jon Jones and his family. During the latest episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Mighty Mouse' claimed that leaving alcohol would be best for 'Bones'.

"I want the best for Jon Jones and his family. I think he said it best. He has lot of demons about alcohol. I am hoping he can get past that and be a role model for all the children and dads out there, and also for his daughters. I wish him nothing but the best. We have always had nice interactions with each other. It's just unfortunate and sad," said Johnson.

Watch Demetrious Johnson and other MMA stars in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Demetrious Johnson left the UFC in October 2018 after dropping his flyweight championship to Henry Cejudo via split decision a couple of months earlier.

He then joined Singapore-based ONE Championship in a swap deal involving former welterweight fighter Ben Askren.

Demetrious Johnson faces ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules fight next

'Mighty Mouse' will square off against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules fight at ONE X on December 5.

The first and third rounds of this fight will be contested under ONE Championship's Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth rounds will be fought under MMA rules.

Jitmuangnon is one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time. He has held the ONE flyweight championship since August 2019.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #DJvsRodtang #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Worlds COLLIDE on 5 December at ONE X ⚔️ Demetrious Johnson meets Rodtang in a special rules bout with rotating rounds of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts! Whose side are YOU on? @MightyMouse Worlds COLLIDE on 5 December at ONE X ⚔️ Demetrious Johnson meets Rodtang in a special rules bout with rotating rounds of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts! Whose side are YOU on? @MightyMouse #DJvsRodtang #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/xoh1AisNKQ

Meanwhile, Demetrious Johnson unsuccessfully challenged for the ONE MMA flyweight belt in his last bout during April this year. He was knocked out by the Brazilian champion Adriano Moraes at a time of 2:24 in the second round.

The one-of-a-kind special rules fight promises to bring something very new to the table for combat sports fans all around the world.

