"Rooting for him!" - Conor McGregor believes Paddy Pimblett is 'great representation' for the UK and Liverpool

Conor McGregor is excited to witness Paddy Pimblett's future in the UFC.

The Irishman was asked about his thoughts on 'The Baddy' on Twitter. McGregor responded by saying that he was rooting for the 26-year-old.

"Very excited to see what he can do. A great representation for the UK and for Liverpool. Rooting for him!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @Patrick_McCorry Very excited to see what he can do. A great representation for the UK and for Liverpool. Rooting for him! @Patrick_McCorry Very excited to see what he can do. A great representation for the UK and for Liverpool. Rooting for him!

'The Notorious' also wished Pimblett good luck before his debut fight in the UFC in September, albeit in a rather bizarre way.

"@PaddyTheBaddy Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who's there not mike hahahaah it's Brews not bevvies with them meatball."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @DiaztwinsMMA @PaddyTheBaddy Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them 🇺🇸 meatball 😋 @DiaztwinsMMA @PaddyTheBaddy Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them 🇺🇸 meatball 😋

Pimblett had his first fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion on September 4. 'The Baddy' competed against Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout.

In the opening minutes, Pimblett appeared to be in trouble after eating some heavy shots. However, the 26-year-old bounced back and delivered a spectacular knockout in the last minute of the first frame.

"It's flattering" - Paddy Pimblett on being compared to Conor McGregor

Many MMA fans have drawn similarities between Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett. One reason is the fact both lightweights have an extravagant personality and an exciting fighting style.

In an interview with SPORTbible, Pimblett revealed that he does not mind being compared to the Irishman. The Liverpudlian believes his career in the UFC could follow the same trajectory as McGregor's.

"Yeah, I can see my career going in a similar path [as Conor McGregor's]. Obviously, it's flattering to be compared to him because he is the biggest name the sport has ever seen. And also to Michael Bisping because he's the first Brit to ever hold a title [in the UFC]. But I'm my own man. No one is like me. Just like I'm not Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping. They're not Paddy the Baddy either, lad. I know where I'm heading. I'm going to be one of the biggest names this sport has ever seen."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's interview with SPORTbible below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

SPORTbible @sportbible



. 🗣 “I get told I look like the one out of 'Benchwarmers', who eats sun cream and doesn't go out the house” 😂 @PaddyTheBaddy talks to us about his @ufc debut, fighting @jakepaul , going viral, his famous look-alikes and @TheNotoriousMMA 🗣 “I get told I look like the one out of 'Benchwarmers', who eats sun cream and doesn't go out the house” 😂.@PaddyTheBaddy talks to us about his @ufc debut, fighting @jakepaul, going viral, his famous look-alikes and @TheNotoriousMMA 👀 https://t.co/8KGeOhglQs

Edited by Harvey Leonard