"He's always been larger than life" - Paddy Pimblett praises Conor McGregor but thinks 'money's got to him'

English mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett has often been compared to Conor McGregor, the biggest star in the MMA world. This is because they were both former featherweight champions of UK-based Cage Warriors, who moved up to the lightweight division in the organization.

Pimblett, 26, has always maintained that the comparison with McGregor is a blessing and plans to follow in his footsteps.

In a recent chat with SPORTbible, Paddy Pimblett opened up about his admiration for Conor McGregor but added that money could have made the 33-year-old Dublin native care less.

"Yeah, I can see my career going in a similar path (as Conor McGregor). Obviously, it's flattering to be compared to him because he is the biggest name the sport has ever seen. And also to Michael Bisping because he's the first Brit to ever hold a title (in UFC). But I'm my own man. No one is like me. Just like I'm not Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping. They're not Paddy the Baddy either, lad. I know where I'm heading. I'm going to be one of the biggest names this sport has ever seen," said Paddy Pimblett.

"I met Conor years ago at Cage Warriors before he blew up. That's what I always say about McGregor, it's not as if he's ever changed. He's always been larger than life. But I think the money's got to him a little bit now. He's got that much money, he doesn't really have that many cares in the world," added Paddy Pimblett.

Watch Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett's full conversation with SPORTbible below:

🗣 “I get told I look like the one out of 'Benchwarmers', who eats sun cream and doesn't go out the house” 😂



.@PaddyTheBaddy talks to us about his @ufc debut, fighting @jakepaul, going viral, his famous look-alikes and @TheNotoriousMMA 👀 pic.twitter.com/8KGeOhglQs — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 10, 2021

What's next for Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor in the UFC?

New UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett knocked out Brazilian fighter Luigi Vendramini in the first round at UFC Vegas 36 last weekend while making his promotional debut.

The Liverpudlian is now targeting late November or early December for his next fight. He doesn't have any specific opponents in mind but just wants to stay active and keep making statements.

Thank you Conor I’m coming to take over the UFC just like u did👊🏻I know who U mean🐑he told me about that in Glasto🤣I wish yous were at the right house as I was on the party scene then myself & I wudda came out an we wudda had a scream🕺🏼I’ll meet u soon tho big man 100% 😎 — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg during the culmination of his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. He was expected to spend an extended spell on the sidelines.

Also Read

However, the Irishman's condition is improving rapidly and is heading in the right direction for a relatively early return. The 'Notorious' is determined to fight for the lightweight title in 2022.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar