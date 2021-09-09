"I'll be fighting again, 2021" - Paddy Pimblett reveals the expected timeline for his next UFC fight

Paddy Pimblett made a UFC debut to remember last weekend. The Liverpudlian knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round, despite looking rocked himself early on. He then went on to deliver an iconic post-fight interview that instantly had fans clamoring for more.

Thankfully, it seems they won't be waiting long. Paddy Pimblett recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. He was asked to provide an estimated timeframe for his second appearance in the octagon. 'The Baddy' stated:

"Oh yeah. I'll be fighting again, 2021. Definitely. Late November, early December, that's good with me."

When pushed for a potential opponent, Paddy Pimblett reiterated his post-fight statement. He suggested that he doesn't need to call anybody out because others will soon be calling him out.

"People can talk about me all they want lad. Everyone wants to talk about me... I don't need to mention anybody's name."

Paddy Pimblett's plans moving forward

With such a dominant debut performance under his belt, it wouldn't be surprising if Paddy Pimblett started lobbying for ranked opponents already. However, he appears happy making his way up the roster in the conventional way, so long as the bonuses keep coming.

On the topic of what's next for him, Paddy Pimblett stated:

"I'm gonna win another fight. Hopefully get a new belter contract. And then start beating more fools up. But for now lad, I'm coming for a bonus every single fight."

As impressive as his debut was, when Ariel Helwani asked Paddy Pimblett if the win was the best night of career, the Englishman had a different moment in mind. '

The night that Pimblett referred to was Cage Warriors 78. 'The Baddy' captured featherweight gold in front of his hometown of Liverpool. Pimblett has mentioned multiple times that he would love to take the UFC to Anfield, the legendary stadium of Liverpool Football Club. A win there may just be enough to eclipse his success at Cage Warriors 78.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

