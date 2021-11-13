"No one cares what the f*** you're at" - Conor McGregor fires back at Kamaru Usman in heated Twitter war; calls out champion for lacking 'originality'

Conor McGregor has been rather active on social media of late, going back and forth with his UFC contemporaries. Kamaru Usman recently got caught in the crossfire after the UFC welterweight kingpin made his way into this digital battle.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' responded to Conor McGregor's post in which he threw shade at Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards, citing injury issues. Usman chided McGregor for his hypocrisy, attracting the Irishman's wrath in return.

In response to Usman's tweet, the Dubliner shone some light on Usman's lack of originality, something that has been a matter of discussion in the mainstream MMA discourse previously. Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Ye you’re missing something bro for sure. Don’t quite know what tho. Originality maybe? I don’t know, something. It’s like, nobody cares. No one cares what the fuck you’re at. And you try so hard too, I just don’t know. Somethings missing for you tho for sure. God bless anyway."

When Kamaru Usman copied Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman has frequently found himself receiving flak for channeling Conor McGregor during interviews and discussions. McGregor previously took to Twitter to retweet a fan-made video that highlighted all the instances where Usman blatantly copied the Crumlin native's mannerisms.

In addition to his quips, 'The Notorious' one has scorned Usman for copying his 'shots' as well. The former champ-champ also posted a video that drew parallels between their fighting styles on Twitter. McGregor wrote:

"Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon."

The post referred to Kamaru Usman's KO win against Jorge Masvidal. Usman and Masvidal locked horns in the headliner of UFC 261. The fight came to an end in the second round after Usman landed a similar shot on Masvidal, knocking him out for good.

