"I'll crack open the tub of tofu" - Conor McGregor jokingly invites Nate Diaz to The Black Forge Inn; takes a jab at his vegan lifestyle 

Ever since Conor McGregor expressed interest in running it back with Nate Diaz, things have been heated between the two. The friction between the two has translated into extremely amusing conversations on social media, with McGregor most recently offering Diaz the opportunity to break vegan bread together.

In a recent tweeting spree, both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz set out to antagonize each other once again. Diaz took a shot at McGregor by posting a picture of Ido Portal, a movement coach with whom Conor McGregor used to train.

The post highlighted Portal's reluctance to train with vegans, prompting a retort from the Irishman. In his tweet, McGregor extended Diaz an invitation to dine with him at The Black Forge Inn, before taking a veiled dig at his dietary choices.

"[Nate Diaz] he’s [at The Black Forge Inn] having a steak on the stone and a glass of [Proper No. Twelve whiskey] on the rocks. You are more than welcome, I’ll crack open the tub of tofu hahahaa," wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Their spat on Twitter has seemingly birthed one of the unlikeliest of alliances in the UFC between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor's update on his contract situation with UFC

In a previous post on Twitter, Conor McGregor offered fans some clarity regarding his contract situation with the UFC. He revealed that his current contract was good for two more fights before a re-negotiation was required.

Responding to a tweet that revealed that the Dubliner had headlined eight of the Top-10 purchased pay-per-view events in UFC history, McGregor revealed he was looking to make it an even ten upon his return.

"2 fights left on my contract I will round out the entire top ten. Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback!" wrote the Irishman on Twitter.

Conor McGregor has asserted that he still has a lot to give to the UFC and his fans, eyeing a return to active contention in the octagon in mid-2022. He offered fans this update in a previous tweet and delete spree.

