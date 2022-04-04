Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov post opposing comments under UFC's P4P post on Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been at odds for years, and it seems that hasn't changed. The two had opposing reactions to a post made by the UFC with training pictures of Usman, who currently sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings. McGregor reacted to the post with a laughter emoji, while Nurmagomedov lauded him as the "Real deal."

Kamaru Usman's P4P post

Usman took over Jon Jones as the number one UFC pound-for-pound fighter in October last year. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has an almost perfect record, only marred by a lone loss in his second pro fight dating back to 2013. Usman has successfully defended his welterweight strap five times since winning it from Tyron Woodley in 2019 and is likely to face Leon Edwards for his sixth title defense in July.

Dana White intrigued by Conor McGregor calling out Kamaru Usman

'The Notorious' Irishman is currently recovering from a broken leg he suffered during his third encounter with Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor has dropped his last three bouts at 155lbs and has been out of action for the better part of a year. However, he did not shy away from calling out UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for a title shot on his return.

McGregor is also contemplating a move to welterweight and has his eyes on Kamaru Usman's belt. Recovering from an injury, 'Notorious' believes it will be safer to avoid a steep weight cut. Additionally, he doesn't see a threat in the P4P king, who the Dubliner labeled a 'sloppy' wrestler.

Usman seemed completely amused about the idea of a potential encounter with McGregor. However, UFC president Dana White found McGregor's callout to be interesting. According to the UFC honcho, any fight involving the Irishman generates significant revenue. The 52-year old recently said in an interview with The Mac Life:

"Yeah it's interesting. I hadn't heard that. He's coming into Vegas, we're getting together soon and we're going to talk and ... we'll, ah, see what's next. Yeah, I mean any Conor fight is good money-wise."

