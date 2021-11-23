"I'm not an immunologist" - Conor McGregor points to Irish immunologist Luke O'Neill after reactions to his vaccination tweet

Conor McGregor has sarcastically pointed towards an Irish immunologist after seeing the responses to his latest tweets about COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is an outspoken man. From social media to the way in which he carries himself in his mixed martial arts career, there are plenty of topics 'The Notorious' has covered on various platforms.

His Twitter account, however, is something of an enigma, with the great Conor McGregor regularly deciding to delete things that he initially tweets out. He’s previously stated that he wants to rid his timeline of the negativity that stems from it, which is why he decides to eventually delete his opinions.

In a recent instance of that, the Irishman said the following about vaccinations relating to COVID-19:

“The vaccines have not worked to stop this whatsoever. More vaccinated than ever. More cases than ever. Reevaluate entirely. Stop taking handouts.”

Now, he’s decided to bring Irish immunologist Luke O’Neill into the conversation.

“Guys, I’m not an immunologist. I know nothing of strong immune systems or physical health, fitness and well being. This guy does, @laoneill111”

It certainly feels as if Conor McGregor is poking fun at O’Neill, but either way, his opinions are bound to continue splitting his fanbase.

The next step for Conor McGregor

The road to recovery has seemingly been going well for Conor McGregor up to this point. With that in mind, many are now starting to wonder what the next step is going to be for him.

As recently as this week he’s already stated that his next fight will be contested for the UFC lightweight championship. We know Dustin Poirier will challenge Charles Oliveira next month with the 155-pound belt on the line.

McGregor's comments highlighted that while he does want to exact revenge on Poirier, he’s willing to put that to one side for the time being if that means lifting the gold again.

Conor McGregor is determined to reach the top of the mountain once again, even if many believe the game has passed him by.

