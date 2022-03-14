"Thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news" - Conor McGregor reacts to Tom Brady's comeback announcement

Conor McGregor recently hailed NFL icon Tom Brady as a champion, waxing lyrical about his love for the sport of American football. This comes shortly after news of Brady's return from retirement broke.
Brady bowed out of the game after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC South championship last season. Along with his band of speedsters, Brady previously raised the coveted Super Bowl by pipping the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
In a recent post on social media, the 44-year-old revealed that he was making a comeback as the Buccaneers' quarterback.
In the wake of these developments, former two-division UFC champion McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Brady on his return to active competition. In the same post, the Irishman praised the Bucs' shot-caller for sporting an Irish spirit.
In addition to the well wishes and cheers, the Dubliner also shared an image of a popular Irish-centric periodical, Irish America. That particular edition in January 2006 featured Tom Brady on the cover.
"Champions come back stronger and better! Love the sport and it shows! Tom Brady - thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news!"
Conor McGregor resumes high-intensity training
In a recent post on social media, Conor McGregor alluded to the fact that he had taken up high intensity training yet again. The development comes shortly after McGregor was seen getting some light padwork in.
On Twitter, McGregor shared a picture of himself alongside his trusted aides, getting his hands wrapped in anticipation of his training session.
"Getting ready for some power pad work in the sunshine with coach Raj and my masseuse Dr.Pain, Vasile! Team [McGregor FAST]"
Conor McGregor last featured inside the octagon in a lightweight bout against long-time nemesis Dustin Poirier. Their trilogy fight at UFC 264 back in July 2021 was expected to mark the end of their rivalry inside the octagon.
However, the Crumlin native suffered a horrific injury towards the end of the first round of their clash, resulting in a loss by way of a doctor's stoppage. McGregor has been shackled to the sidelines ever since.
With his recovery well underway, 'The Notorious' is expected to make his way back to the octagon this summer.