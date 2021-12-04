"I am against not having the choice" - Conor McGregor says it is 'abhorrently wrong' to force anyone to take COVID-19 vaccine

Conor McGregor has been rather outspoken when it comes to COVID-19 and public welfare in general. He has now seemingly built on the same with his latest tweet, asserting that people reserve the right to choose whether they want to get vaccinated or not.

In a recent post to Twitter, Conor McGregor penned his thoughts about forcing people to get vaccinated. However, he clarified that he had nothing against vaccines.

"Forcing anyone to inject something into their body they do not wish to is abhorrently wrong. I am not against vaccines, I am against not having the choice. God bless those who think otherwise," wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Sean O'Malley, in the same vein, recently hailed UFC President Dana White for refusing to force his fighters to get vaccinated.

Conor McGregor looks massive ahead of his comeback

Ever since his loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier back in July, Conor McGregor has found himself shackled to the sidelines, recovering from the gruesome leg injury that he suffered in the fight.

The Irishman, however, has found himself back in training. 'The Notorious' has been sharing his progress with his fans on social media.

Despite the massive setback, Conor McGregor has managed to stay relevant in the division by picking up virtual brawls with a number of fighters. However, his prime targets have been the likes of Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz and even welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Should a fight at lightweight fail to materialize for Conor McGregor, the UFC could capitalize on the beef between McGregor and Usman to set up a clash between the two at welterweight.

The two previously went back and forth after Conor McGregor asserted that he could knock Kamaru Usman out, something the welterweight kingpin didn't take too lightly.

Although the Dubliner has been pretty clear that he will be looking to settle his score with Dustin Poirier in a rematch, the plan could fall through should the Lafayette native ascend to the lightweight throne. A fight against Nate Diaz, however, could be the next best thing.

Edited by David Andrew