Watch: Conor McGregor shares old footage of his photoshoot ahead of Max Holloway fight in 2013

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to share old footage of his photoshoot ahead of his Max Holloway fight in 2013.

Max Holloway stepped in at short-notice to fight 'The Notorious' after McGregor's former opponent Andy Ogle was forced to withdraw just eight weeks ahead of their bout due to an injury.

McGregor was the betting favorite and he showed exactly why in the first round. He outstruck the Hawaiian and used everything from uppercuts to wheel kicks.

In the second round, the Irishman tore his ACL, which changed his game plan. He took Holloway down and showed off his impressive ground skills.

McGregor followed the same pattern in the third round when he used ground-and-pound to outwork the Hawaiian. The Irishman won this bout via unanimous decision.

Conor McGregor made his debut in the UFC as a featherweight. He defeated Marcus Brimage in the first round at UFC on FUEL TV 9.

Max Holloway made his debut in the UFC against Dustin Poirier. He lost the bout in the first round via submission. 'Blessed' went on to win his next three fights but lost via a close split decision to Dennis Bermudez at UFC 160.

Conor McGregor went to become the biggest star in MMA

Despite being out for almost a year after his fight against Holloway, McGregor didn't lose hope. The Irishman made a successful comeback and proved his abilities and skills against the likes of Dustin Poirier, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez. McGregor became the UFC's featherweight champion after knocking out Aldo in 13 seconds. He later dominated Alvarez over two rounds to become the lightweight champion.

'The Notorious' holds an impressive 22-6 record in his MMA career so far. However, the former UFC two-division champion has won only two of his last five bouts.

McGregor last faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a leg injury that he's still recovering from. McGregor suggested he could return next year to compete in the welterweight division.

