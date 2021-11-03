Cris Cyborg reacts to Dana White's "first death in MMA" comments regarding Amanda Nunes fighting Kayla Harrison's opponents

Cris Cyborg has questioned comments made by Dana White relating to Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

In the wake of Harrison becoming a two-time PFL champion, speculation has resumed regarding her future and whether or not she’ll ever fight teammate Nunes. The UFC president has continually said that he’s not sure Harrison is ready for such a step up as a result of her strength of schedule thus far in the PFL.

White even went as far as to say that if Amanda Nunes had stepped in the cage against any of Kayla Harrison’s opponents, someone may have died.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Dana White discrediting Kayla Harrison: Let me put Amanda Nunes in with the girls that she's fought, might be the first death in MMA. Dana White discrediting Kayla Harrison: Let me put Amanda Nunes in with the girls that she's fought, might be the first death in MMA.

Cris Cyborg, who has fought Nunes and been linked with a bout against Harrison, took exception to White’s remarks on social media.

“I’m confused.,.Nunes next opponent [Julianna Pena] is 2-2 in her last 4 fights and on a 1 fight win streak. Her last two opponents aren’t even signed to the promotion anymore. If she’s the GOAT why isn’t the @ufc making the big fights for the fans?”

Cris Cyborg is currently running the show in Bellator’s women’s featherweight division. However, before leaving the UFC, we saw Amanda Nunes finish Cyborg to become a two-weight world champion.

Has Cris Cyborg always disliked Dana White?

Many years ago, when women’s MMA wasn’t as prevalent in the sport, Dana White and Cris Cyborg had several bad things to say about each other. That included White comparing the Brazilian's appearance to Wanderlei Silva in a dress.

Things seemed to smooth over when Cris Cyborg, after years of anticipation, finally made her way over to the UFC.

UFC 214 Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger

Their relationship went south once again a few years later. Dana White and Cris Cyborg continued to throw heat at one another until the latter left the company and joined Bellator.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It’s safe to say that both seem much happier working apart than together. However, if the right deal comes around down the line, they could reunite and make a lot of money together in the future.

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Harvey Leonard