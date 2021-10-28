Dan Hardy takes a shot at Tyron Woodley in latest tweet following announcement of boxing contract

Dan Hardy has taken another shot at Tyron Woodley as speculation continues to mount regarding their potential boxing showdown.

The former UFC welterweights have both been going at it for quite some time now over social media. Dan Hardy was less than impressed by Tyron Woodley’s performance against Jake Paul in their recent boxing match. Now, as per Hardy himself, it seems as if they’re scheduled to fight in a boxing bout in the UK. Early 2022 is being pinpointed as a possible timeframe for it to happen.

Dan Hardy continues to insist that everything has been signed other than Tyron Woodley’s half of the contract. This prompted 'The Outlaw' to make the following dig on Twitter.

Dan Hardy



#TheFrozenOne Gonna change his last name to Wouldn’tly... 🤣 Gonna change his last name to Wouldn’tly... 🤣#TheFrozenOne

“Gonna change his last name to Wouldn’tly. #TheFrozenOne”

Both men seem to be fairly open to taking completely new directions in their respective careers. Dan Hardy has contemplated a mixed rules bout in ONE Championship. Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, may continue on with his boxing career or, under the right set of circumstances, venture back into mixed martial arts. Either way, the fact that they’re both out of their UFC contracts opens up the door to many new possibilities.

When did Dan Hardy last fight?

Dan Hardy has been waiting almost ten years to compete professionally in combat sports again. He left MMA with a record of 25-10 (1), finishing off his UFC stint with a two-fight win streak over Duane Ludwig and Amir Sadollah.

After being diagnosed with Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome, Dan Hardy’s career was put on hold. His last appearance took place in September 2012.

The United Kingdom would be the ideal place for Dan Hardy to have his return fight given that it’s his home nation. Interestingly, Tyron Woodley was initially scheduled to fight in London against Leon Edwards last year before the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in.

Now, fans are in 'wait and see' mode with the ball seemingly being in Tyron Woodley's court.

