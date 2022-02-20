"The reward is not there for a fighter like Dustin Poirier" - Dan Hooker explains why other lightweights possibly refused to step in against Islam Makhachev

Dan Hooker assumes big-name fighters like Dustin Poirier know it's not worth taking on Islam Makhachev on short notice.

UFC Vegas 49 featured one of the most anticipated fights this year. It was originally headlined by a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev. However, Dariush was forced to withdraw from the card due to an injury.

Ideally, a ranked fighter would step in to take Dariush's place. Instead, the UFC confirmed that Makhachev would face unranked lightweight Bobby Green as a replacement.

Weighing in on the subject on a recent episode of The Allstar, Dan Hooker said he is certain the UFC has asked high-ranking fighters to step in. However, he speculated that elite lightweights such as Dustin Poirier may have figured it was too risky to fight another top-five fighter on short notice.

“You can draw down the list of fighters that don’t really have a fight right now. I guarantee you that every single one of them was asked if they wanted to fight Islam and there’s a reason Bobby Green took the fight because none of these other guys stepped up to the plate.To take on a guy like Islam on one or two weeks notice is a pretty tough call and [Dustin] Poirier and [Michael] Chandler and Tony Ferguson wouldn’t even be expected to make that kind of jump or sacrifice just because the risk is not worth the reward for a guy with a name like… The reward is not there for a fighter like Dustin Poirier to take on Islam on a weeks', or two weeks' notice. It just doesn’t make any sense for him,” said Hooker

Watch Hooker discuss the subject below:

Islam Makhachev will be looking to extend his incredible winning streak to 10. Bobby Green, meanwhile, is coming in fresh off a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.

Bobby Green calls himself lightweight's 'BMF' after stepping up against Islam Makhachev

Bobby Green undeniably made the herculean decision to take on Islam Makhachev on a 10-day notice. It hasn't even been a month since he won a three-round battle against Nasrat Haqparast.

Shortly after being slated as a replacement for Dariush, 'King' ensured everybody heard about his bold move. In an Instagram post, Green referred to himself as the 'BMF' of the lightweight division.

Jorge Masvidal won the BMF title after beating Nate Diaz at UFC 244. However, Green can also stake his claim for the 'BMF' nickname, especially after taking up a tough assignment on such short notice.

Makhachev is one of the best lightweights in the UFC presently. He is on a nine-fight winning streak. The 30-year-old has also submitted his last three opponents.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim