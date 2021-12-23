"Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife" - Dan Hooker takes a shot at Jon Jones in light of Chael Sonnen's battery citations

Dan Hooker recently fired a shot at Jon Jones in light of Chael Sonnen's five misdemeanor battery citations on Saturday at a luxury hotel.

Jones, who was arrested for domestic violence earlier this year, recently reacted to his former rival's run-in with the law. 'Bones' said he wasn't going to celebrate Sonnen's arrest, but took a holier than thou approach when he added that he and Sonnen were not alike.

BONY @JonnyBones Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well

BONY @JonnyBones It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck

However, Hooker wasn't going to allow Jones to get away with his hypocrisy. The UFC lightweight contender pointed out a huge difference between the actions of Jones and Sonnen. On Twitter, 'The Hangman' wrote:

Jones, of course, was arrested for brutalizing his fiancee Jessie Moses in front of his daughters. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has also been arrested multiple times for a number of reasons over the years.

Fellow UFC stars come to Chael Sonnen's aid

On the flipside, details have been scarce about the alleged incident with Chael Sonnen. A witness told TMZ Sports they saw Sonnen "banging on the door of a hotel room at the Four Seasons around 7 PM Saturday night."

TMZ @TMZ Chael Sonnen was hit w/ 5 battery citations in Vegas Saturday night after allegedly fighting in a luxury hotel, and TMZ Sports has video of the MMA legend being led away in cuffs. tmz.com/2021/12/19/cha… Chael Sonnen was hit w/ 5 battery citations in Vegas Saturday night after allegedly fighting in a luxury hotel, and TMZ Sports has video of the MMA legend being led away in cuffs. tmz.com/2021/12/19/cha…

After the news broke, several MMA personalities came to Sonnen's defense, including Michael Bisping and Brendan Schaub, who gave out details as to what had happened.

In an episode of the Below the Belt podcast, Schaub revealed,

"Some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his [Sonnen’s] wife, talking about her t*ts, her a**, right in front of him."

Schaub, who claimed he got the update straight from Sonnen through a phone call, added:

"Well, play stupid games win stupid prizes. Because you’re talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet. And definitely one of the toughest to ever compete in the UFC, or Bellator for that matter. And you’re doing it in front of his face, and there’s going to be repercussions. And any guy that wouldn’t do that for their girl, ladies, you’ve got a girlfriend."

Watch Brendan Schaub's take on the entire incident below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Bisping, another close friend of Sonnen, vouched for 'The American Gangster's' character. The former middleweight champ said Sonnen would not resort to violence unless he was provoked.

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by David Andrew