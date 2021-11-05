Dana White hints there is a chance that internet sensation Hasbulla may fight in the UFC

Dana White has hinted that internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov may fight in the UFC sometime in the future.

Speaking to combat sports presenter Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, White said he loves Hasbulla. He also didn't rule out the possibility that the Dagestani might compete in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

"So I am going to tell you something. The video that he [Hasbulla] sent 'Dana White, I'm coming to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267.' So when I posted that with me on the plane saying I'm coming, it's the biggest post I've ever posted. I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram, and 6.4 million people watched that video. That's f*****g crazy. It was incredible. I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance [that he fights in the UFC]? Yes!"

Hasbulla Magomedov is a Dagestani native and close friends with the longest reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and current 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev.

Hasbulla was in attendance for the No.4-ranked lightweight's victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 last Saturday.

Hasbulla Magomedov was involved in a scuffle with arch rival Abdu Rozik at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last weekend

Hasbulla Magomedov and fellow internet personality Abdu Rozik were separated by security after engaging in a scuffle inside the Etihad Arena at UFC 267.

Rozik sent a message written on a piece of paper to Hasbulla following the event. He used Khabib's trademark phrase, "send me location," to taunt his adversary.

"Hasbulla! Can you read this? Sign the contract... Stop talking so much!! Can you tell me your actual talent or only strawberry. Are you following me on Instagram, which is your account??"

