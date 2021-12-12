"I don't give a f**k who you get" - Dana White narrates an old Conor McGregor story to explain why the Irishman receives 'special treatment' from the UFC

Dana White has narrated an old Conor McGregor story to explain why ‘The Notorious’ Irishman receives special treatment from the UFC.

In an edition of the DC Check-In, Daniel Cormier asked the UFC president whether Conor McGregor would be accorded an immediate lightweight title shot upon his return to the octagon. White responded by stating:

“Yeah, that’s true and not true. I mean, if you look right now at the rankings, Conor McGregor is ranked No. 9 in the world [at lightweight]. So, who the hell knows what this thing’s going to look like by the time he comes back? So, I couldn’t honestly answer that question... And listen, Lorenzo [Fertitta] and I went to dinner the other night and we were talking about a lot of things and one of the things that Lorenzo was saying, and I’ve said it publicly a million times, Conor McGregor, literally, would fight anybody. I’m telling you.”

Dana White highlighted that he’s dealt with many fighters who don’t accept fights against short-notice opponents, refuse certain matchups for the sake of their brand and refuse to fight their friends.

White indicated that Conor McGregor isn’t like most other fighters. Recalling how the Dublin native reacted when Jose Aldo pulled out of their UFC 189 fight, White said:

“He, literally, this is what he said to us, ‘I don’t give a f**k who you get. I’m going to work out. When you figure it out, call me and let me know.’ Yeah and then, the Nate Diaz fight, another fight fell out for him. He said, ‘Well, let’s fight Diaz.’ Well, do you want to do…‘No, I don’t want a catchweight. If I don’t fight him at his weight, it doesn’t matter. It’s bullsh** if I don’t fight him at his weight.’ Conor McGregor has been that guy since the day he walked into this f**king company. So, for anybody to point the finger and say, ‘Oh, this guy’s getting special treatment.’ This guy is special. This guy’s f**king special.”

Conor McGregor has hinted at moving up to welterweight in 2022

Conor McGregor recently set the MMA community abuzz by releasing photos of him looking much heavier than usual. The MMA megastar previously claimed his comeback fight will be against whoever holds the UFC lightweight title in 2022.

However, with his current physical appearance, many have speculated that the Irishman could be gearing up for another dip into the welterweight waters.

McGregor’s much-awaited comeback fight is expected to take place in mid-2022. His next opponent and exact comeback date haven’t been confirmed as of yet, although Nate Diaz, whom McGregor has fought twice at welterweight, is certainly an option.

