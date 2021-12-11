Dana White reveals when he's realistically expecting Conor McGregor to fight again

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon has been one of the most highly anticipated moments in the UFC. The 33-year-old has been shackled to the sidelines since UFC 264 due to a gruesome leg break. Recently, Dana White offered a realistic timeline regarding the Irishman's comeback and it looks like Mcgregor will return to the octagon in the summer of 2022.

While in conversation with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk on 'The Pat McAfee Show', UFC President Dana White offered an early 2022 timeline for McGregor's return to active contention.

According to Dana White:

"[Conor McGregor's recovery] is going good and you know, we're hoping to have him back training [in] April-May and fighting this summer."

Dana White reveals Conor McGregor is fired up

A lack of enthusiasm on Conor McGregor's part has never been an issue. The Dubliner is always ready to kick things up a notch. He was previously seen stalking Max Holloway on T.V. as the latter stood in the octagon awaiting his clash against Yair Rodriguez to kick off at UFC Vegas 42.

Dana White recently revealed that McGregor was eager to get back inside the cage and record a series of triumphant outings.

"[Conor McGregor] is chomping at the bit. I was just saying the other day, he's still very passionate about fighting. The guy is still fired up to fight and passionate about the sport, you know, wants to get in there and battle still." declared UFC President Dana White.

Considering Conor McGregor's most recent posts on social media, it seems like the tail end of his recovery has been going rather well. Having gained a significant amount of muscle, the Crumlin native looks like he's in the best shape of his life.

However, all that muscle comes with a lot of weight, which begs the question of whether the Dubliner can make a return to the UFC's lightweight division.

In a recent Twitter post, Conor McGregor revealed that he weighed around 190lbs, making a return to the welterweight division much more likely. Regardless of the division, a massive comeback from the southpaw is all but guaranteed.

