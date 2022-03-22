"It doesn't get any better than that" - Watch Dana White's interaction with Tom Aspinall right after his win over Alexander Volkov

Dana White congratulated Tom Aspinall for a masterful performance at UFC London.

Aspinall has extended his unbeaten winning streak to 5-0 in the UFC with a spectacular win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 204. The Englishman did not let the home crowd down and finished his opponent via straight armbar submission.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White and Aspinall had a brief but juicy conversation about what lies ahead. According to White, Aspinall will climb up the rankings and will now break into the top five.

Moreover, the UFC boss admitted that the performances on the night have prompted him to want to return to the UK. Aspinall, on the other hand, stressed that he wants a clash with Tai Tuivasa on the next UK card, a idea which White appeared to be thrilled by.

Watch the pair's conversation below:

Tom Aspinall would be happy to do a shoey with Tai Tuivasa

As it stands, Tom Aspinall and Tai Tuivasa have both gone undefeated in their last five fights. Atop that, they are also just approaching their peak as both heavyweight contenders are still under 30-years-old.

However, Aspinall had a different reason as to why he called out 'Bam Bam' to be his next opponent. As per the 28-year-old, both of them happen to be fan favorites and he would be happy to do Tuivasa's famous "shoey" celebration for the first time.

In his post-fight presser, he said:

“Big fan of Tai. Big shout out to Tai. The reason why I called out Tai is, first of all, I’m a massive fan of his style. Second of all, massive fan of his personality. And the crowd goes wild when he fights, and apparently, the crowd goes wild when I fight. So me and him in the UK? Come on, bro! What a good time that would be. Let’s line it up. Next UK card, get me and Tai on it. I’m a shoey virgin at the moment, but if Tai wants to do one, I will. Big shout-out to Tai for doing his thing.”

Check out Aspinall's full post-fight press conference below:

