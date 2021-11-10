"His father is super protective of him" - Dana White is not sure if Hasbulla may fight in the UFC

Hasbulla Magomedov hit the MMA circuit by storm. Ever since he breached the mainstream MMA discourse, there have been calls to see him perform inside the octagon. Dana White, however, opines that a fight featuring the internet phenomenon is a long shot at best.

From a few short skits on the internet to watching fights cage-side with some of the biggest talents in the combat sports community, Hasbulla has come a long way. His partner in crime, Abdu Rozik, has been widely called upon by fans to feature in a fight against Hasbulla.

Dana White, while in conversation on the Pardon My Take podcast, offered fans some insight into the likelihood of watching Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik go toe-to-toe inside the octagon.

"I don't know if he wants to get involved. From what I hear, his father is super protective of him. If that's the case, you don't want your kid fighting," said Dana White.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik setting the foundation for a feud

The two Russian-born internet sensations have perfectly set the stage for a bad-blood fight against each other. They were most recently seen squaring up at UFC 267. Bystanders were forced to step in and pull them apart to prevent a brawl between the two.

Such is the animosity between them. In fact, it was previously revealed that the two share a rather contentious relationship with each other. Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez confirmed as much.

Their fame itself is borne of the skits that went viral in which the two were often seen participating in intense stare-downs and mock press-meets. Should a fight between the two ever materialize, it is safe to say it would be a high octane affair that could attract a significant amount of money.

However, with what UFC President Dana White has to say, it may be a long time before we see Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik strapping up a pair of gloves and locking horns inside the octagon.

