"She beat Valentina twice" - Dana White thinks it's 'silly' that Amanda Nunes dropped to No.3 in women's P-4-P rankings

UFC president Dana White believes it is silly that Amanda Nunes dropped to the No.3 spot in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings with her first loss after 12 fights.

Nunes, who is still the women's featherweight champion in the world's biggest MMA promotion, dropped her bantamweight belt with a submission loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 last month.

Following the defeat, 'Lioness' fell from the pinnacle of the P4P rankings. Flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and strawweight champ Rose Namajunas, respectively, moved above her on the list.

During a recent conversation with BT Sport, Dana White stressed that he had no clue how Nunes was ranked below Shevchenko despite beating her twice in the past.

"Right now, Valentina is the number one pound-for-pound female fighter in the world. I do not know how Amanda drops to number three. That is pretty silly. But she beat Valentina twice and drops to No.3. These rankings don't make any sense sometimes," said White.

Amanda Nunes beat 'Bullet' for the first time via unanimous decision at UFC 196 in March 2016. After becoming the bantamweight champion, she won the rematch as well via split decision at UFC 215 in September 2017.

Amanda Nunes will most probably get an immediate women's bantamweight title rematch against Julianna Pena

Dana White has already claimed that Pena vs. Nunes 2 will become the biggest women's fight in the history of mixed martial arts.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' and her coach Luiz Claudio have also spoken about fighting the 'Lioness' in an immediate rematch this year.

Here are the opening odds for a second fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena:

Amanda Nunes -250

Julianna Pena +210

Pena started as a huge underdog in the first fight against Nunes and completed arguably the biggest upset the sport has ever seen. She won the bout at a time of 3:26 in the second round using a rear-naked choke.

The UFC women's bantamweight champion holds a 12-4 win-loss record in her professional MMA career so far, while the No.1 contender is 21-5.

