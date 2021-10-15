"Maybe I see things your untrained eye doesn’t" - Daniel Cormier defends himself after fan accuses him of biased commentary

Daniel Cormier has responded to a fan who called his commentary "biased" on Twitter.

The former two-division champion is currently a UFC commentator and analyst for ESPN. He's been calling events for the world's biggest MMA promotion since before his retirement.

This is not the first time someone has termed Cormier's commentary biased. 'DC' didn't waste time hitting back at his critic this time around.

"But am I really? Or am I calling the fight as I see it and you just don't see it the same way? Am I bias because I don't agree with how you watch the fight? Or maybe I see things your untrained eye doesn't?"

Cormier is among the three primary commentators calling the numbered pay-per-views for the UFC, with long-time pundits Joe Rogan and Jon Anik being the other two often alongside him. 'DC' also sometimes features on the desk during UFC Fight Nights.

Daniel Cormier announced his retirement after his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252

Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest to have ever entered the octagon. He finished his career with a 22-3-1 record. 'DC' lost to only two people in the UFC, Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. The latter is the only opponent he failed to defeat inside the octagon.

Cormier won the vacant light heavyweight belt with a submission win over Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 in 2015. He successfully defended the title thrice.

ESPN MMA @espnmma "I'm not gonna fight anymore... I feel like I'm closing the door shut on this thing." @dc_mma reiterates his retirement, saying he plans to remove himself from the USADA testing pool. "I'm not gonna fight anymore... I feel like I'm closing the door shut on this thing."@dc_mma reiterates his retirement, saying he plans to remove himself from the USADA testing pool. https://t.co/yTIotPI2oM

At UFC 226 in July 2018, Daniel Cormier beat heavyweight champion Miocic. In doing so, he became the second star in UFC history to simultaneously hold belts in two different divisions.

He successfully defended his newly-acquired championship against Derrick Lewis via submission at UFC 230 in 2018. The victory made him the first UFC fighter to defend titles in two weight classes.

A month later, Cormier dropped the light heavyweight belt to fully concentrate on the heavyweight division. However, he suffered successive losses to Miocic and announced his retirement from the sport following the culmination of their trilogy at UFC 252 last August.

