Conor McGregor won all the way to the top - Daniel Cormier explains how Paddy Pimblett can "earn the real big dollars"

Daniel Cormier recently laid down the roadmap for Paddy Pimblett to earn ' the real big dollars' like Conor McGregor. According to 'DC', all the entertaining talk and hype needs to be backed by peformances in order to draw bigger paychecks.

Comparing Pimblett's rise to that of Conor McGregor, Cormier noted that the Irishman was undefeated in the UFC until he won the featherweight championship. 'DC' believes Pimblett needs to rise to the occasion against steeper competition in order to earn paychecks like McGregor.

The 43-year old recently said on The DC & RC Show:

"Ultimately, when the competition raises he's [Pimblett] got to be able to perform in those moments. Because for everything people say about Conor, RC, 'Conor was loud, Conor bragged a lot, Conor was this this this, Conor had a silver spoon in his mouth'. Conor McGregor won all the way to the championship. And then when he won the championship he did it in ten seconds against the greatest featherweight of all time. So he won all the way to the top and then ultimately became the double champ. So you got to win if you ultimately wanna make the real big dollars."

Paddy Pimblett wants to earn as much as Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett was well known on the world MMA circuit even before he signed with the UFC. 'The Baddy' has often been compared to UFC superstar Conor McGregor owing to their Cage Warriors roots.

With two straight first-round finishes to start his UFC journey, Pimblett is touted as the next big thing in English MMA. The Liverpudlian also wants to earn big bucks like McGregor for the sake of his hometown.

Following his recent victory over Kazula Vargas at UFC London, Pimblett revealed his plans to start a charity. The 27-year old said at the UFC London post-fight scrum:

"My city keeps me grounded. I hope I do end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor lad. Then no child in my city would ever eat from a food bank ever again. I'm gonna give back to my city. Something I've been planning on doing the past few months is to start me own charity and think after this fight I'm gonna get it done."

