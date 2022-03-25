You would have thought Jorge Masvidal ran up on Stephen Thompson - Din Thomas slams MMA Twitter for showing sympathy towards Colby Covington 

Din Thomas seems shocked at how MMA fans are symphatizing with Colby Covington following the welterweight's altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami.

'Chaos' has managed to aggravate a number of fighters in the UFC because of his antics and infamous trash talk. Surprisingly, MMA fans have expressed their sympathy for Covington after 'Gamebred' reportedly assaulted him at a restaurant in Miami on Monday.

Interestingly, former UFC lightweight Din Thomas recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the same. As per Thomas, Covington isn't deserving off all the support he's received from the fans following the incident.

The 45-year-old hilariously took a jibe at all those in support of 'Chaos' for standing by him as if he was Stephen Thompson; widely considered to be one of the most beloved and respectful fighters in the history of the promotion.

In a Twitter post, he wrote:

"Reading Twitter this week, you would have thought @GamebredFighter ran up on Stephen Thompson."

Check out the tweet below:

Colby Covington beat Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 272 main event bout earlier this month. 'Chaos' relied on his wrestling and dominated 'Gamebred' to earn a unanimous decision win.

Masvidal kept his word when he said that his feud with Covington didn't end inside the octagon. His recent attack on his UFC nemesis saw him charged with aggravated battery.

Ben Askren calls out Jorge Masvidal for using his family as an excuse to assault Colby Covington

As expected, the MMA world reacted to Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's altercation. Among those who weighed in on the subject was Ben Askren, a former opponent of 'Gamebred'.

Since suffering a humiliating five-second KO loss to Masvidal at UFC 239 in 2019, Askren has often been a critic of his old foe. Much like Covington and Masvidal, 'Funky' and 'Gamebred' have constantly thrown shade at each other before and after they fought inside the octagon.

Sharing his thoughts on Masvidal's assault on Covington, Askren recalled that 'Gamebred' talked about his family during the buildup to their fight. However, he chose to just brush it off.

Hence, 'Funky' stressed that the UFC's 'BMF' was being a hyprocrit for insisting that 'Chaos' crossed the line when he talked about his family. In one of his most recent tweets, Askren wrote:

"Jorge also talked about my family so he is being a hypocritical terd on top of all else. Suck it up butter cup, you got whipped. It happens sometimes."

Askren also reckoned that Masvidal had his shot at legally battering Covington for 25 minutes at UFC 272. However, he failed to do so and has now tried to avenge his defeat by sneaking up on 'Chaos' in a public place.

Check out Askren's other tweets below:

Funky @Benaskren Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house Imagine having 25 minutes to punch someone as many times as you want legally, but you can’t get it done so you gotta sneak up at the steak house 😂😂

Funky @Benaskren The couple times I got beat up I just thought shit that sucked I should trained harder or employed better tactics. Not let me sneak up and attack him on the street bc I have anger/insecurity issues. The couple times I got beat up I just thought shit that sucked I should trained harder or employed better tactics. Not let me sneak up and attack him on the street bc I have anger/insecurity issues.

