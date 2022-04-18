"Paid in full" - Dustin Poirier says he has honored $20K charity donation promise made to Charles Oliveira after UFC 269

Dustin Poirier claims to have lived up to his promise after pledging $20k to a charity foundation of Charles Oliveira's choice. Responding to a Twitter user who took a dig at him for allegedly ducking the donation, 'The Diamond' wrote:

"Paid in full"

Dustin Poirier promised a donation of $20,000 to a charity of Charles Oliveira's choice after coming up short in a title bid against the Brazilian last December. This led to 'Do Bronx' being pestered with questions regarding how he spent Poirier's donation.

The UFC lightweight champion later revealed that he was yet to receive the promised amount. Soon afterwards, Poirier clarified that the donation hadn't come through as they were still working on the legalities. The matter can now be put to rest as 'The Diamond' seems to have lived up to his promise.

Dustin Poirier wants Nate Diaz over Colby Covington

Dustin Poirier has been out of action since his failed title bid against Charles Oliveria at UFC 269. The Louisianan has been deliberating a move up to 170lbs but is yet to make a call. While both Poirier and Nate Diaz have expressed interest in a potential encounter, it hasn't come to fruition due to undisclosed reasons.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington, who has long-standing beef with Poirier, has issued multiple callouts to 'The Diamond' of late. However, the former lightweight interim champion believes that Covington needs to fight top-ranked welterweights to earn another title shot. He told ESPN MMA's Heidi Androl:

"It’s cute. It’s all good. It is what it is, people want big fights, that’s a big fight. He wants big fights. Obviously, he’s not in line for the title fight. He lost twice to the champ, so he probably needs a few more wins. But I would think if you want to get back to that strap you have to fight welterweight contenders. I don’t know what I’m doing, if I’m going to welterweight, if I’m staying at 155. We’ll see.”

Poirier had a specific opponent in mind, adding:

“Nate Diaz is a fight I want. I’ve been watching him and his brother forever, so it’s exciting for me. The matchup would be fun for the fans. That’s more likely than the Colby fight.”

Watch Poirier's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Edited by C. Naik