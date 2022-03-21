"Get that mic and run over" - Darren Till reveals he asked Tom Aspinall to call out Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall celebrated his momentous win at UFC London with Darren Till as he graduated from rising prospect to a title contender. In the aftermath of the bout, the Brit called for a clash with Tai Tuivasa. However, Till had a different opponent in mind for his compatriot.

Speaking to BT Sport's Caroline Pearce, Till revealed that he asked Aspinall to call out the former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane, saying:

"I actually whispered in his ear and said, 'Ciryl Gane is there. Get that mic and run over to Ciryl Gane.' He [Aspinall] is like, 'No no, Tai Tuivasa, then Ciryl.' I just think he knows his path. He knows everything what he wants to do. He's doing it his way, he's doing it the best way, and he's doing it the genuine way. And I'm just honestly so proud of him."

Tom Aspinall scored his eighth consecutive career win in his last UFC outing. Ciryl Gane, on the other hand, boasts an impressive 10-1 MMA record with his sole defeat coming against the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Ciryl Gane reacts to Tom Aspinall's submission win over Alexander Volkov

Ciryl Gane was in attendance at UFC London for the main event showdown between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. After Aspinall dispatched his opponent in the first round via an armlock submission, Gane didn't seem too impressed.

Interestingly, Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall ran into each other backstage at the UFC London weigh-ins. During their brief interaction, the Englishman was seeking some tips from 'Bon Gamin' to beat Alexander Volkov.

Gane beat Volkov via unanimous decision at last year's UFC Fight Night 190 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While it's apparent that there's no beef between Aspinall and Gane, a fight between these two heavyweights would be nothing short of fireworks. With Dana White revealing at the UFC London post-fight press conference that the promotion plans to debut in France later this year, this matchup is an ideal headliner.

