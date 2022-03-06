"Good time to get some publicity" - Tyson Fury sheds light on recent Twitter spat with Conor McGregor

Tyson Fury insists there's no beef between him and Conor McGregor.

The two have generated quite a buzz through their spat on social media. It began when Fury lauded McGregor's bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for retiring unbeaten.

The Irishman clapped back and dissed Fury for not standing up for teammate Billy Joe Saunders' father in a scuffle during Saunders' fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last May.

The two combat sports superstars appeared to be engaging in a social media war. However, Fury has since cleared the air and said that there was no real animosity. He acknowledged that it turned out to be some good publicity in the end.

In a recent interview with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, the Briton explained:

“That was Super Bowl weekend. [A] good time to get some publicity, great timing actually. And we were trending all over Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. [It was] pretty good work... [McGregor's] alright. He’s a good fighter. Well, he has been a good fighter in the past. And it is what it is. [The] man’s doing his thing… I mean we're in totally different sports. It created headlines, what we wanted anyway.”

Watch Fury address the subject below:

McGregor is still recovering from the leg injury he sustained against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. Meanwhile, Fury is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23, 2022.

Conor McGregor has warned the entire UFC ahead of his return

Conor McGregor has been actively calling out fighters on social media. He previously expressed his desire to fight reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira upon his return. Recently, the former two-division king had a lot to say about lightweight contender Islam Makhachev in a Twitter post.

McGregor feels that he would easily beat Makhachev after witnessing the Dagestani fighter in action against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. 'Notorious' also sent a warning to the entire UFC roster:

"I’ll fight that s*** stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of s*** stains."

