"Dana White didn't offer it" - Hasbulla claims former promoter Asxab Tamaev shared 'photoshopped' screenshots of his DMs with the UFC president

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik have become household names in the combat sports community ever since videos of the pair went viral.

The pair have become so globally known that reports emerged suggesting UFC president Dana White was looking to set up a fight between Hasbulla and Rozik. However, Hasbulla recently revealed that this was untrue.

In his first media scrum, Hasbulla Magomedov wiped the slate clean, refuting reports of a potential fight in the UFC. He even accused his former promoter of fabricating screenshots. When asked about a potential outing in the UFC, Hasbulla said:

"We didn't discuss it and Dana White didn't offer it. How could [Asxab Tamaev] do it? Is he my father or something? Signed a contract with me to sell the fight? But how can he sell my fight if it doesn't even exist? He posted some photoshopped screenshots of his DMs with Dana White. I told him to show me his screen recording with this and he couldn't."

Catch Hasbulla Magomedov's debut media scrum below:

Hasbulla Magomedov is now disinterested in a fight against Abdu Rozik

Some fans have called for a fight between Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik to finally happen, preferably under the promotional banner of the UFC. However, it seems like Hasbulla is no longer interested.

When asked about the prospects of a fight against Abdu Rozik, the Dagestani internet personality said:

"Some people want to organize [a fight against Abdu Rozik]. But they won't be able to. Because it will be expensive and not too many people will be able to [pay for it]. Plus I don't want it at the moment."

Hasbulla, over the course of the past year, has grown tremendously close to the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. His ties with MMA bigwigs will certainly help open some doors should he ever want to compete inside the octagon.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, at this point, considering all that he has to say, a fight in the near future seems unlikely.

Edited by Harvey Leonard