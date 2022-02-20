"He's going to want to be on the ground" - John McCarthy thinks Jared Cannonier could become a wrestler against Israel Adesanya

John McCarthy is certain Jared Cannonier will try to utilize his ground game against Israel Adesanya.

Following his KO win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271, Cannonier has become the favorite to get a crack at the middleweight belt. Adesanya has long pictured a bloody war between him and 'The Killa Gorilla' but it can only be settled once the pair meet inside the octagon.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Israel Adesanya compares a potential battle with Jared Cannonier to Naruto vs. Sasuke. Israel Adesanya compares a potential battle with Jared Cannonier to Naruto vs. Sasuke. https://t.co/KxDfRoFo3D

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy predicted how the bout would go down. According to McCarthy, Cannonier has a commendable stand-up game, but he would want to rely on his ground skills against the champion:

"You have to respect the guy that can hurt you with one shot, that’s Jared Cannonier. [Israel Adesanya] is the more technical guy. There is no doubt about it. He’s got more tools in the toolbox. He’s that guy that can do it all. It’s gonna cause Cannonier problems. Cannonier’s a guy that most of the time he doesn’t want to be on the ground [but] he’s going to want to be on the ground against Izzy. Somewhere along this, you’re gonna see Cannonier becoming a wrestler and trying to take him down.”

In the lead-up to the rematch against Robert Whittaker, Adesanya vowed to showcase his grappling skills. He didn't really manage to pull it off smoothly against 'The Reaper', but he might give it another shot in his next title defense.

Jared Cannonier stays ready for whatever comes

As things stand, Jared Cannonier's biggest rival in the title shot picture is Sean Strickland. 'Tarzan' boasts an impressive six-fight win streak but Adesanya has verbally confirmed he will take on Cannonier next.

Regardless of who the reigning champion desires, the 37-year-old assured everyone that he is "staying prepared for anything".

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Cannonier told Ariel Helwani:

“I know I earned it. But if they choose [Sean] Strickland over me, it would say something to me. It could be my ego saying, thinking, ‘They scared of you, they don’t want that heat yet.' I guess Izzy [Adesanya] gets to pick his fights, and he said my name in the post-fight interview and the press conference. I’d say I’m confident of it happening, but I’m staying prepared for anything.”

