Henry Cejudo explains why he's picking Yair Rodriguez to beat Max Holloway in their upcoming fight

Henry Cejudo has explained why he believes Yair Rodriguez will pick up the win over Max Holloway in their featherweight showdown later this year.

Alexander Volkanovski’s win over Brian Ortega last weekend at UFC 266 was incredibly impressive. However, immediately after the bout, many were left to wonder who could be next for 'The Great'.

With Yair Rodriguez vs. Max Holloway to come later this year, it definitely feels as if the winner of that bout could book themselves a date with Volkanovski.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Good to go, per sources. Max Holloway ( @BlessedMMA ) vs. Yair Rodriguez ( @panteraufc ) will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 13. Holloway agreed to the date this week. Gotta believe winner takes on the Volkanovski vs. Ortega winner from tomorrow for the belt. Heck of a main event. Good to go, per sources. Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) vs. Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 13. Holloway agreed to the date this week. Gotta believe winner takes on the Volkanovski vs. Ortega winner from tomorrow for the belt. Heck of a main event. https://t.co/I8zZreIrDg

While the majority of fans believe Holloway will get it done, Henry Cejudo doesn’t quite agree. In a recent episode of his podcast with The Schmo, 'Triple C' revealed that he thinks Yair Rodriguez is one of the toughest guys at 145 pounds.

“They are sleeping on Yair Rodriguez. I think he’s the toughest matchup for all of these guys because of his length and his kicks. Nobody is kicking Volkanovski! I do believe with a good game plan that Yair Rodriguez is going to beat Max Holloway, you heard it here first. I think styles make fights and I believe if you take away Max Holloway’s hands, there’s one thing that he always leaves behind and it’s that lead leg kick. It’s always there. If he can time that, I believe Yair Rodriguez can get the victory.”

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments on the podcast below:

Can Yair Rodriguez get it done?

Between the amount of time off and his behavior after the first Jeremy Stephens fight, it’s not exactly hard to understand why some folks aren’t rooting for Yair Rodriguez to reach the top of the mountain at featherweight. Still, we’re talking about an exceptionally talented fighter who always puts on an unbelievable show whenever he goes out there to fight.

Henry Cejudo seems interested in getting something booked between himself and Volkanovski in the name of trying to become a three-weight UFC champion. If that doesn’t happen, Yair Rodriguez could take advantage of a huge opportunity in November by knocking off the great Max Holloway. However, that will obviously be easier said than done.

