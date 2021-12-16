Henry Cejudo on what Sean O'Malley has to do to be Fighter of the Year

Henry Cejudo has suggested that if Sean O’Malley wants to earn the honor of being called ‘Fighter of the Year,’ he ought to face Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in a rematch. O’Malley’s only loss as a professional MMA fighter came via first-round TKO against Vera at UFC 252 in August 2020.

Cejudo jestingly added that if O’Malley doesn’t rematch Vera, he could visit ‘Triple C’ and shine his trophies. Posting a tweet that contained an attached statement and a video message, Henry Cejudo explained:

“They’re handpicking. You heard [UFC president] Dana White. He [Sean O’Malley] is not; he’s 27 years old, dude. Like, when is he gonna be ready? Like, that’s, to me, it’s just – I get it, though. I get Sean’s perspective that he’s gotta fight. But if you want respect from a legend like myself or a legend like a GSP [Georges St-Pierre] and all these other guys, we all see you, Sean, as an entertainer, bro. It’s organized crime what the UFC’s doing. They’re giving you guys for you to entertain, for you to beat up. And you’re doing it. Kudos to you! But will you ever become a champion? I just don’t think so.

"You’re 27 years old. Step up your game. You wanna fight the best? Go out there and get your fights. If I was you, Sean O’Malley – and I hope you’re listening to me – I would get that rematch with ‘Chito’ Vera if you’re that good. But you won’t. And you still believe that you are undefeated. The reality is you’re defeated. He doesn’t wanna fight the top-tier guys. He’s after popularity. He ain’t after gold. And that’s different. I mean, look.” Cejudo proceeded to show off some of his trophies and added, “I could have Sean O’Malley come over here and shine all my trophies if he’s lucky.”

Henry Cejudo could pursue the UFC featherweight title, while Sean O’Malley has exciting fights on the cards in 2022

Henry Cejudo is a freestyle wrestling Olympic gold-medalist. He previously held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles. Cejudo retired from MMA in May 2020. However, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently claimed that ‘Triple C’ could return to fight UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and try to become the first-ever three-division UFC champion.

Meanwhile, during the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, Sean O’Malley noted that he could fight again in March or April 2022. ‘Suga' has lately been linked to a fight with Adrian Yanez. Furthermore, while O’Malley’s next opponent hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, he’s expressed interest in fights against Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo.

