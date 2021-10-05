Henry Cejudo names Conor McGregor and Max Holloway as potential future matchups if he fights Alexander Volkanovski for the title

Henry Cejudo has been incessant in his callouts of Alexander Volkanovski since the champion defended his featherweight title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. Cejudo has expressed a desire to return to the octagon and go after the UFC featherweight strap.

Henry Cejudo has now named potential future opponents if does get a chance to challenge Volkanovski for the title. According to 'Triple C', Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are some of the "fun" matchups he is eyeing in the 145-pound weight class.

When asked if he would "stick around" after a potential title fight, Henry Cejudo told Marc Raimondi of ESPN:

"Of course, I even like the ring of 'single C'. Why not? If I beat this dude (Alexander Volkanovski) or when I beat this dude... Conor McGregor, I can defend it against Max Holloway. I think there's a lot of fun fights at 145 pounds, I really do."

Watch Henry Cejudo's interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi below:

Henry Cejudo's callout to Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski recently delivered a spectacular performance against Brian Ortega, going the distance in an all-out war. Henry Cejudo has posted multiple callouts to 'The Great' since the pay-per-view. He's even brought UFC president Dana White into the mix.

In a recent episode of his podcast with The Schmo, Cejudo discussed a potential title fight against Volkanovski in Australia. Wanting to become a three-division UFC champion, Cejudo said:

"Alexander the average, if you don't think being the youngest Olympic champion in history, if you don't think being the greatest fighter of all time with most title defenses in UFC history, which is 11, if you don't believe me beating T.J. Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz and Marlon Moraes within two to three rounds, you're crazy... The only thing that I asked from Alexander the average and Dana White, or should I say Dana bald, is give me the opportunity man, give me the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold three belts. That's right, I said three belts. You give me the opportunity, I will give him that human sacrifice in Australia, amongst all you people, I will make him bend the knee!"

Watch Henry Cejudo's podcast with The Schmo below:

