Israel Adesanya reacts to heated Twitter exchange between Jon Jones and Dan Hooker 

Jon Jones has found himself on the receiving end of flak from the likes of Dan Hooker after his comments about Chael Sonnen's recent run-in with the law. Israel Adesanya, in a recent post on social media, thrust himself right in the middle of it.

Adesanya took to Twitter to respond to his teammate's post about Jon Jones, poking fun at their virtual feud. Sharing a series of emojis of popcorn buckets, Israel Adesanya implied he was enjoying watching Dan Hooker and Jon Jones hurl verbal jabs at each other on social media.

"I’m fun at family events!!" wrote Israel Adesanya on Twitter.

Hooker took to Twitter to blast Jon Jones about his domestic violence case in response to a scathing indictment of the progression of his career by Jones.

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman BONY @JonnyBones @danthehangman , every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right @danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. twitter.com/jonnybones/sta… Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. twitter.com/jonnybones/sta…

In addition to Dan Hooker, Jon Jones was scorned by the likes of Brendan Schaub for his comments on Chael Sonnen as well. Schaub highlighted the difference between the arrests of Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones himself.

Schaub opined that Chael Sonnen was protecting his wife by indulging in an altercation that resulted in him getting slapped with misdemeanor citations, unlike Jon Jones.

Watch Brendan Schaub give his take on Jon Jones' comments regarding Chael Sonnen here:

When will Jon Jones step inside the octagon next?

Jon Jones has been teasing at a return to active contention in the octagon in the heavyweight division of the UFC. The closest he got to strapping up the 6oz gloves was when he discussed a potential super-clash against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

However, the fight failed to materialize because of a dispute between Jones and the UFC regarding his remuneration for what would have been the biggest and perhaps the hardest fight of his career.

Having failed at coming to terms regarding a return to the Octagon, Jon Jones hopes to make his way back in 2022. However, the UFC is yet to offer 'Bones' an opponent.

Jon Jones' most recent outing came against Dominick Reyes in early 2020 at UFC 247. Jones managed to eke out a win by way of unanimous decision; however, Reyes did not make it easy for him, offering 'Bones' one of the hardest fights of his career.

