"If you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable" - Dan Hooker gives Jon Jones a scathing 'life hack'

The war of words between Dan Hooker and Jon Jones appears to have reached an intense crescendo. ‘The Hangman’ has now responded with a scathing “life hack,” advising Jones to refrain from hitting his partner Jessie Moses.

Over the past few years, Jon Jones has been involved in a feud with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Dan Hooker happens to be a longtime teammate of 'Izzy', with the duo training together at City Kickboxing in New Zealand.

That said, the ongoing back-and-forth between Jon Jones and Dan Hooker has seemingly originated from a tweet that Jones posted against Chael Sonnen.

In September of this year, Jon Jones was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence (a misdemeanor) and injuring or tampering with a vehicle (a felony). He’d allegedly hit his fiancée, the mother of his children, Jessie Moses, while in the presence of their daughters at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Domestic battery charges against Jon Jones were dropped earlier this month and he pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of destruction of property. Following the incident in September, Sonnen had suggested that he’d like to wait for the facts to be revealed until he judges Jones, but he added that ‘Bones’ ought to be condemned if he was indeed guilty of hitting Moses.

Furthermore, on December 18th, Chael Sonnen was detained at a Las Vegas hotel after an alleged brawl with five individuals. While it was initially rumored that Sonnen had struck a woman during the brawl, it was later revealed that he didn’t hurt any woman and was simply defending his wife Brittany Sonnen.

Jon Jones, on his part, took a jibe at Chael Sonnen with the following tweet a few days back:

“Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well”

BONY @JonnyBones Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well

Dan Hooker then took a shot at Jon Jones with a tweet that read as follows:

“Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN)”

Following this, Jon Jones responded to Hooker by tweeting:

“@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right”

BONY @JonnyBones @danthehangman , every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right @danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right

Not one to be outdone, Dan Hooker has now posted a tweet with a life hack for Jon Jones. Hooker stated:

“Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas b**ch”

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman BONY @JonnyBones @danthehangman , every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right @danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. twitter.com/jonnybones/sta… Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. twitter.com/jonnybones/sta…

Additionally, Dan Hooker posted another tweet that read as follows:

“I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours.”

Dan Hangman Hooker @danthehangman @JonnyBones I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. 🍎 & 🍊 @JonnyBones I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. 🍎 & 🍊

Jon Jones on fighting for UFC heavyweight gold in 2022

Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vacated his title in August 2020. ‘Bones’ revealed that he’d be moving up to the heavyweight division and aims to capture the coveted UFC heavyweight title.

Jon Jones has been working on bulking up, getting accustomed to his new weight, and continuing to hone his MMA skills ever since. He hasn’t competed in a professional MMA bout since February 2020. That said, Jones recently revealed that he’ll make his long-awaited heavyweight debut in 2022.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to face interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a title unification matchup at UFC 270 on January 22nd. The winner of the fight will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and is expected to defend the title against Jon Jones in his heavyweight debut later in 2022.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker has hinted at moving from the lightweight division down to featherweight. ‘The Hangman’ last fought in a lightweight bout this October and later conducted a test weight cut, going down to featherweight. Hooker’s expressed interest in fighting UFC featherweight mainstay ‘The Korean Zombie’ aka Chan Sung Jung next.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim