Israel Adesanya says Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time

Israel Adesanya has said that he believes Kamaru Usman now holds the title of being the welterweight GOAT.

For the last year or so, fans have been eager to discuss the possibility of Kamaru Usman taking over as the greatest welterweight of all time in the UFC. The conversation now comes down to him and George St-Pierre, but in the eyes of many, GSP still holds a narrow lead.

'Rush' has nine title defenses in comparison to Usman's five. St-Pierre has also avenged both of his defeats in MMA and has more finishes to his name in the promotion. However, the constant evolution of Usman - combined with his killer instinct - has many pundits believing he could eventually catch 'Rush'.

Israel Adesanya, a close friend of Usman's, thinks 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has already made his way to the top of the mountain.

“His reign [Usman], he is the greatest welterweight of all time. He is. I take inspiration from that, and for me, Francis [Ngannou] has newfound wrestling, Kamaru has got this newfound KO power, and yeah, stay tuned, you might see some surprises this weekend if it presents itself.”

Watch Israel Adesanya speak with Kevin Iole ahead of UFC 271 below:

Adesanya is, of course, referring to his UFC 271 title rematch with Robert Whittaker that takes place on Saturday night.

The next chapter for Kamaru Usman

By all accounts, Kamaru Usman isn't done as UFC welterweight champion - not by a long shot. The 170-pound division is stacked with world class talent and when Usman gets back into the octagon, he'll meet another when he collides with Leon Edwards.

That, reportedly, is the direction that the UFC is heading in, in what will serve as a rematch from when the two met in December 2015.

Edwards has worked incredibly hard to get to a title shot. Usman, in the eyes of many, is the pound-for-pound best in the game right now.

Khamzat Chimaev is lingering in the background with the popular opinion being that he will face the winner of this bout for the belt. The fight could potentially take place before the end of the year if Chimaev can get past Gilbert Burns.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim