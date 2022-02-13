"Izzy b***h t**s" - Colby Covington hilariously reveals his pick for UFC 271 main event

Colby Covington has poked fun at Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 271.

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 is a serious matter given the importance of what is at stake. However, Covington still found a way to pull off a hilarious stunt out of it.

'Chaos' has been one of the most entertaining fighters in the promotion. In a recent Instagram post, Covington promoted sports betting website 'MyBookie.ag'. Before the promo ended, the former UFC interim welterweight champion hinted that Adesanya was his UFC 271 main event pick. However, he referred to the middleweight king as "Izzy b***h t**s" to keep viewers entertained:

“Here’s a little 3, 2, 1 action to keep you entertained: Rams, under 48 and a half and Izzy b***h t**s. Lock it in and make your bank accounts great again."

Watch Colby Covington's hilarious video below:

On a more serious note, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are both coming in with solid plans for their rematch at UFC 271. 'The Last Stylebender' wants to rely on his underrated ground game. Meanwhile, 'The Reaper' vows not to commit the same mistake this time around.

Chael Sonnen has an interesting UFC 271 prediction

Early predictions from UFC personalities have mostly favored Adesanya over Whittaker.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen felt that the Australian had a chance as long as he overcame his fears. Furthermore, 'The Bad Guy' is certain that Whittaker has shown greater improvement since the pair's first clash:

“I believe Robert Whittaker was petrified the first time they fought and I don’t know why... I could see it in his eyes in the walkout. There was a lot of pressure... Physically speaking, Robert Whittaker has made the bigger gains, for sure he’s made the bigger gains from the first time he met with Adesanya until now."

However, Sonnen still picked 'The Last Stylebender' to retain his gold:

"But there’s a big gap, there’s still a gap. I lean towards Adesanya... If Whittaker doesn’t look at the man in the mirror and know he’s the better guy tonight and he doesn’t have a plan B then he’s in trouble.”

Watch Sonnen share his UFC 271 prediction below:

